CIBC Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.68.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$18.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.07. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

