CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 33,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.46.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

