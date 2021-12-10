Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post sales of $510.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 628,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,437. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

