Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 86,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

