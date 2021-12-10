Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

