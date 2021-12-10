Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,395. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

