Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s (NYSE:CMTG) Quiet Period Set To End on December 13th

Claros Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:CMTG) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. Claros Mortgage Trust had issued 5,524,934 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $103,040,019 based on an initial share price of $18.65. During Claros Mortgage Trust’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

CMTG stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

