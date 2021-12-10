CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.