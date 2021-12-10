CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $115,500.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CME Group stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
