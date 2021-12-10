Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,388 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

