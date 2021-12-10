Comparing Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.35 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -2.67 Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.12 -$43.84 million ($0.39) -19.08

Aziyo Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.86% -8.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aziyo Biologics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.38%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.57%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Aziyo Biologics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

