CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Critical Comparison

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONMED $862.46 million 4.68 $9.52 million $2.00 69.00

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus target price of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

CONMED beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

