Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.17. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $204.46 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,244,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,154,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

