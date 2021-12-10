Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $235.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.12 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

