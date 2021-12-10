Contrasting NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NovoCure and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 18.43 $19.81 million ($0.27) -325.07 Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NovoCure and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $180.43, indicating a potential upside of 105.57%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.93%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats NovoCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

