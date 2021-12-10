Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 526,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,069,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

