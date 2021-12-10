Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $20,653,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

