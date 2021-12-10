Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 360,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

