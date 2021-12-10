Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCII traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

