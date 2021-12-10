Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock valued at $122,397,049 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 15,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.