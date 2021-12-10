Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,999 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $54,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,013. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

