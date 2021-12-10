Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 37,920 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,920 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

