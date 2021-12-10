Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.24.

COST stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.76. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 204.7% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

