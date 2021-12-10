Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.88.

COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.76. The company has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

