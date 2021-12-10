Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 44,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,495 shares.The stock last traded at $544.24 and had previously closed at $524.33.

The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.76. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

