Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.