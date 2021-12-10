CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 18,807 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

