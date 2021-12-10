Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

