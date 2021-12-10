Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACMLF opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Ascom has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Get Ascom alerts:

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.