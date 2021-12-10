Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $205.52 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.