Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,550 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.