CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton Sells 2,500 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 117,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

