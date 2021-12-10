Crypton Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,937.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $12,937.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,342,647 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

