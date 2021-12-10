Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

