Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,805 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,752. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.