Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

