Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after buying an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

NYSE SU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. 131,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,555. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

