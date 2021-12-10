Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,618 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.39. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

