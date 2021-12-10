Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $3.51 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00007229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $236.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,646,903,963 coins and its circulating supply is 434,851,014 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

