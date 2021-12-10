CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NYSE CVS opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

