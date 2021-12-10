CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

