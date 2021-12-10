Daniel Siegel Sells 1,667 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $22,821.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 18,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

