Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 3.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 15,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,489,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

