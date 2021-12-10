Davis Rea LTD. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. 26,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.