Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,381 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

BEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 12,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

