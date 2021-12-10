Defis Network (DFS) Market Cap Reaches $726,776.62

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Defis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a total market cap of $726,776.62 and $133,602.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defis Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

DFS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.