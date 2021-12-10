DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 59,642 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 315.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

CCI stock opened at $189.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

