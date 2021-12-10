DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of SLF opened at $54.59 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

