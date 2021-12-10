DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 78,493 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortis were worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

