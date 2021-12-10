DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 79,873 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2,528.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,873 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $35,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $187,094,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $431.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

