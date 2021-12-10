DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

